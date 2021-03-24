AFCON qualifiers: South Africa's Percy Tau ready to enact revenge on Black Stars

South Africa's winger, Percy Tau

South African winger Percy Tau has stated that he and his team are eager to get a good result over the Black Stars.

The two teams met in 2019 during the start of the AFCON 2021 qualifiers. The match was played in Cape Coast and Ghana won 2-0.



But, both teams head into the second leg on nine points each and the winner could gain automatic qualification into the tournament.



Tau stated that the team have realised what they did wrong in the first leg and aim to correct that.



"We all know if one loses and another one wins, the winner gains an advantage to go to Afcon. But I am confident that we will work hard and we should get the all-important result," Tau told Safa's official website.

"We also want to use the home ground advantage we have over Ghana and do better than we did against them in the away game.



"We watched the videos of that game in which we lost 2-0 and saw what we did wrong. We hope we are in a very good frame of mind and that we will do well.”



The game will be played on 25th March at the FNB stadium in Johannesburg.