AFCON trophy to arrive in Ghana in November ahead of 2023 AFCON

AFCON trophy | File photo

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced that the Totalenergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Trophy will be in Accra in November ahead of the 2023 tournament.

This follows a confirmation from the Confederation of African Football.



Ghana is one of a number of countries selected by CAF for the AFCON title tour as part of the build-up to the 34th edition of the tournament in Cote D’Ivoire.



“Ghana’s capital, Accra will host the trophy for three days - November 26-29, 2023.

“The trophy Trophy Tour across the African continent will be organized by the Title Sponsor “TotalEnergies”, as part of the pre-tournament activities. The tour will begin from Senegal on September 24 -27, before moving to Equatorial Guinea, DR. Congo, Tunisia, Algeria, Egypt, Guinea, South Africa, Nigeria, Angola, Zambia, Morocco, Tanzania, Cameroon, and Mozambique before finally landing in Abidjan in December for the forthcoming tournament,” parts of a statement on the website of the GFA read.



Ghana has already qualified for the 2023 AFCON with the Black Stars keen on fighting for the title to end the country’s age-old title drought.