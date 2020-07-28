Sports News

AIK midfielder Ebenezer Ofori facing lengthy spell on sidelines

The 25-year-old may require a couple of weeks to fully recover from the setback

AIK midfielder Ebenezer Ofori is facing a lengthy lay-off following a nasty collision in the derby defeat against Djurgården in the Swedish Allsvenskan at the weekend.

The 25-year-old, who was forced off after just 33 minutes, may require a couple of weeks to fully recover from the setback.



The Ghana international appears to have stretched some muscle or groin after he slipped and slithered in the wet grass.

Doctors took the decision for the midfielder to leave the pitch after an early assessment.



Witry scored an elegant free-kick for the Blues as Djurgården won the derby against AIK on Sunday.

