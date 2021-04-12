AKA fiancé: Wetin we know about Nelli Tembe and how she take die

AKA don lose im fiance Anele 'Nelli' Tembe ova one month afta dem bin engage

South African rapper, AKA don lose im fiance Anele 'Nelli' Tembe, ova one month afta dem bin engage.

Na di two families of AKA and im babe comot with statement to confam di death.



According to di statement, Nellie bin die for Sunday early mor-mor but dem no tok wetin kill am. She bin die at di age of 22.



About AKA wey im name na Kiernan Forbes, di statement say im dey "currently inconsolable and dey with im closest friend and family."





UPDATE: Official statement from Tembe & Forbes family



Though e neva clear wetin kill Nelli, tori be say she bin jump from tenth floor from hotel wey she bin dey stay with AKA for Capetown.



Na di emergency service, Netcare bin tok dis one on Sunday although dem no include her name.



Di couple Anele Tembe and Kiernan "AKA" bin share pictures of dia engagement for 21 Februuary, 2021.



