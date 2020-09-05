Sports News

AMA Boss donates 50% of salary to promote disabled sports

The CEO of AMA, Mohammed Adjei Sowah made the donation to the Association of sports for the Disabled

The Chief Executive Officer of Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), Mohammed Adjei Sowah, has donated 50% of his August salary to promote activities of the Association of sports for the Disabled (ASFOD) in Ghana.

Mr. Sowah made the donation when Promasidor Ghana Limited, producers of Cowbell presented some of their food products to the Association at the City Hall in Accra.



The presentation forms part of the efforts of the company to support members of ASFOD amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.



The Accra Metropolitan Assembly CEO called for the diversity of investments into sports to give equal attention to every sporting activity in the country and emphasised the enormous benefits associated with sports both medically and economically.



Mr. Sowah said as part of efforts to promote sports and nurture talents in the city the Bukom Park located in the heart of Accra was being transformed into a modern-day AstroTurf football pitch by the government.



“Recently the government has given the boxing federation and amateur boxers boxing rings to promote community tournament in Greater Accra,” he added.

The President of ASFOD, Shaaban Mohammed expressed gratitude to the Accra Metropolitan Chief Executive and the Promasidor for their continuous support, especially during these difficult times of COVID-19.



"Our special thanks go to Promasidor Ghana Limited, for their continuous support towards the development of sports especially the disabled sports.



“We called upon them in no time and they have responded positively. We also want to thank Honourable Mayor, since he joined swimming, we have seen a lot of improvement not only in swimming but across all sporting disciplines in Ghana," he said.



Mr Mohammed said three athletes from the Association had qualified for the Tokyo Olympic Games, which had been postponed to 2021 and appealed for more support to enable them to win medals for the country.



He said since the establishment of ASFOD in 1995 its objective has been to use sports as an avenue where disabled persons could earn a living.

Mr Gideon Kodo, the Events and Public Relations Manager of Promasidor Ghana Limited said the presentation signified the company’s commitment towards the promotion of sports in the country.



“Had it not been the outbreak of the COVID-19 the company would have reintroduced the cycling tournament,” he added.



Mr. Kodo pointed out that the story of Cowbell could not have been written properly without mentioning its contribution to sports and was glad to support disabled sports in the country.



He congratulated Charles Narh for winning the Man of Courage award at the 5th Exclusive Men of the Year Awards 2020 (EMYAfrica20) and was hopeful with the necessary support and engagement Ghana would produce more heroes.



The management of the Lakeside Estates, a leading real estate also donated GH¢1000 cash to promote the activities of ASFOD.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.