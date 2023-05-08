AMA adopts Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon

The Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon is part of activities marking the annual Homowo festival

Source: GNA

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has adopted the Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon (AIHM) as part of activities marking the 125th Anniversary Celebrations of the Assembly.

Mrs. Elizabeth Sackey Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of AMA announced this when he met the organisers of the event at her office last week.



Mrs. Sackey said they were impressed with the organization of the maiden edition last year, hence the decision to adopt the event, which also forms part of activities celebrating the Homowo festival of the Gas.



She said the 125 anniversary of the AMA is a year-long plan and the race would be incorporated into the list of activities for the anniversary.



According to Mrs. Sackey they would provide the organizers with the necessary support to hold a successful event.



Mr. Henri Senyo Penni General Manager of Medivents Consult - organisers of the event expressed appreciation to the AMA for the support and the decision to adopt the event as part of the historic 125th Anniversary celebrations.

He said they were delighted with the support provided in the last race and looking forward to having more support from the city authority.



It is fixed for Saturday, July 29, from the Accra Sports Stadium through to some principal streets and ends at the Mantse Agbona, James Town.



After a successful take-off in the maiden edition, the organisers have decided to introduce 10 and 5 Kilometres categories in addition to the flagship 21-Kilometers.