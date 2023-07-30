AS Monaco completes negotiations with Southampton for Mohammed Salisu

Mohammed Salisu of Southampton

AS Monaco has finalized negotiations with Southampton, securing the signing of highly-talented defender Mohammed Salisu.

The deal, which has been closely watched by fans and pundits alike, marks a significant move for both clubs, with Salisu's arrival expected to bolster Monaco's backline and potentially reshape the dynamics of the upcoming season.



Amidst the excitement surrounding the transfer, football enthusiasts eagerly await Salisu's debut in the iconic red and white jersey, as the Black Stars defender prepares to take the Ligue 1 by storm.



Salisu, 24, joined the Saints from Real Valladolid in the summer transfer window of 2020 and become a key player for the team.

Salisu made his Southampton debut on 11 February 2021, six months after signing for the club, playing the full 90 minutes and keeping a clean sheet in a 2–0 FA Cup away victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers as Danny Ings and Stuart Armstrong scored a goal each to send Southampton through to the quarter-finals of the competition.



He made 22 appearances and assisted one goal in the Premier League last season.