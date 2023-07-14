AS Monaco interested in Mohammed Salisu - Reports

Southampton defender, Mohammed Salisu

Black Stars defender, Mohammed Salisu has drawn interest from French Ligue 1 one side AS Monaco.

According to French journalist Sébastien Denis, Monaco have pencilled down Salisu as one of their possible signings this summer.



Monaco are on the verge of losing two centre-backs, Malang Sarr, who is returning to Chelsea after a loan spell, and Axel Disasi, who has attracted interest from other clubs.



Therefore, the club has made inquiries about the possibility of signing Salisu from relegated Premier League side Southampton.

Southampton defender, Mohammed Salisu had a season to forget. His campaign was riddled with consistent injuries and could not match up to the superb season he had in the previous year.



He was rated among the top five centre-backs in the Premier League in the 2022/2023 season and still has the potential to become a top defender in Europe.



EE/KPE