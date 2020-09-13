Sports News

AS Simba Kamikaze of DR Congo snap up Liberty Professionals goalie Fatao Dida

Liberty Professionals goalkeeper, Fatao Dida Alhassani

Liberty Professionals FC has reached an agreement with AS Simba Kamikaze of Democratic Republic of Congo for the transfer of their goalkeeper, Fatao Dida Alhassani.

According to reports, the Togo international is expected in the Kolwezi province next week to complete his move.



Fatao had lost his first choice place with the Ghana Premier League side before competitive fixtures in the country were halted due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Local boy Ganiwu Shaibu was the preferred No.1 for the Dansoman-based side.



GhanaWeb will keep giving you the update on Fatao Dida Alhassani's transfer as and when it comes.

