AS Simba Kolwezi signs three ex Ghana Premier League players

Wed, 23 Sep 2020 Source: footballghana.com
AS Simba Kolwezi in the Democratic Republic of Congo has announced the signing of three ex Ghana Premier League in the ongoing transfer window.
The three former players are Fatao Alhassani Dida, Godfred Nyarko and Agyei Mensah joined the Congolese top-flight outfit from Liberty Professionals, Medeama SC and Ashgold SC respectively.
The DR Congo club made the announcement in front of hundreds of excited fans.
