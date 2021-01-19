AS Soliman coach confirms imminent signing of Daniel Lomotey

Ghana international Daniel Lomotey

The head coach for AS Soliman, Yemen Zelfani has confirmed that the Tunisian club is set to complete the signing of WAFA striker, Daniel Lomotey.

The youngster has since the start of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season displayed outstanding form and is currently one of the best goal scorers in the division.



With his form attracting interest from AS Soliman, the Tunisian giants are on the verge of securing his services.



According to coach Yemen Zelfani, he requested the signing of Daniel Lomotey and is optimistic that the striker will be a hit in the Tunisian top-flight league.

“It has been some time I have been in Africa I was at Sudan with Emir club and I know Ghanaians have good strikers with a lot of strength and good goal scorers. I know Lomotey and I requested for him so I wish he gets good games here and if God permits he will get contracts from Europe,” the coach told Ashh FM in an interview.



Yemen Zelfani added, “I only speak of the player's technical aspects so I cannot tell you how many years he signed with us.”



With eight goals in nine matches for WAFA SC, Daniel Lomotey is moving to AS Soliman as the top scorer of the ongoing Ghana Premier League season.