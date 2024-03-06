ASEC Mimosas inflict 2-1 defeat on Asante Kotoko to lift 2024 President’s Cup

Asec defeated Kotoko at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium

Ivorian giants, ASEC Mimosas, have been crowned champions of the 2024 President’s Cup played in honor of Ghana’s sitting President H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The club from Ivory Coast honored the invitation from the Ghana League Clubs Association on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, and locked horns with Asante Kotoko to fight for the trophy.



In a game played at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, the Ghanaian club could not match up with the quality and desire of the Ivorians.



The visiting club scored just 13 minutes into the first half when Jao found the back of the net of Asante Kotoko.



Later in the 25th minute, Arthur also got his name on the scoresheet to double the lead for ASEC Mimosas before the halftime break.

After recess, Asante Kotoko came in strong in a bid to turn the game around.



Unfortunately, it was a little too late for the side. The Porcupine Warriors only managed to score through a penalty converted by striker Steven Mukwala in the 83rd minute but it was not enough to save the side from a defeat.



The 2-1 narrow victory has seen ASEC Mimosas crowned champions of the 2024 President’s Cup.