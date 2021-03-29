ASUU Strike update: See new Federal Goment, Nigeria university lecturers agreement

Representatives of di goment and di lecturers don meet last Friday

ASUU strike update be say Nigeria federal goment and university lecturers wey dey under Academic Staff Union of Universities [ASUU] meet and reach on agreement on Friday.

Representatives of di goment and di lecturers don agree to dey do regular review of di progress wey dem don don make as e take concern how dem implement di Memorandum of Agreement (MoU) wey two of fem sign.



Chris Ngige, di Minister of Labour and Employment tok dis one after im meeting with ASUU leadership for Abuja.



Ngige add say dem also gree to meet again before end of May 2021 make dem take review di agreement.



Im tok say, "We bin get some protests and we manage am. Today, we don gree to find way accommodate di balance so dat we fit pay as when due. We also torch light all di salaries wey bin no dey captured by di office of di Accountant General of di Federation (OAGF), wey make some lecturers no get dia amount of payment since December or January 2020.

"We also look into di issue of UTAS and also make certain recommendations wey we go tell di Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, wey dey head di supervising ministry, so dat im go fit fast forward di various tests wey we need know about di UTAS system like stress test, integrity test and the rest of them."



ASUU President Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, wey also confirm di agreement tok say di union dey satisfied with di periodic review of di agreement wey go help to prevent tension and anything wey go make ASUU go strike again.



"Join everything, we wan gree say we get better discussion with federal goment and we get strong hope say we go continue to dey cooperate make we fit achieve all di agreement wey we reach for MoA of 2020," na Prof tok.