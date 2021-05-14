AZ Alkmaar's Myron Boadu interesting Bayern Munich

Dutch-born Ghanaian striker Myron Boadu

Dutch-born Ghanaian striker Myron Boadu is on the rather of German giants Bayern Munich as new coach Julian Nagelsmann is looking to refresh the squad when he join in the summer.

The young German tactician will leave RB Leipzig and succeed Hansi Flick in the summer at the Bavarian club.



According to German media outlet Sport 1, he is growing into a major target for next season for Bavarian giants Bayern Munich.



A part of AZ Alkmaar’s youth academy, he is currently on a deal with the Dutch club until June 2023. He is worth roughly around the €15-20m mark.



The 2001-born attacker is touted to be a long-term replacement for any of the next team he signs for, with AC Milan, Liverpool, Ajax, PSG & Juventus already showing their interest in him.

He had his breakthrough season in 2019/20 with AZ, as he scored a remarkable 20 goals in 39 appearances for the club across all competitions.



However, the presence of his no-nonsense controversial Italian-Dutch agent Mino Raiola will be hurdle to negotiate with for clubs.



The U21 prodigy is an athletic and versatile centre-forward, capable of function on the wings as an attacking presence with his poaching instincts.



He has played 37 times for AZ this season, scoring 13 goals and making 2 assists.