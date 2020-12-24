AZ Alkmaar star Myron Boadu becomes teenager to score most goals in the Eredivisie since Arjen Robben

Myron Boadu has broken Arjen Robben's record as teenager with most goals in Eredivisie

Dutch-born Ghanaian forward Myron Boadu has broken the record set by legendary Holland forward Arjen Robben as the teenager with the most goals in the Eredivisie.

The 19-year-old netted his 21st goal in the Dutch topflight for AZ Alkmaar in the win against Vitesse on Wednesday to break the record set by Robben in 2003.



Boadu made his debut for AZ in the 2017/18 season going on to play just a single goal without scoring.



His progress was hampered the following season after suffering a long-term injury, which forced him into making eight appearances and scoring three goals.

However, the Golden Ball Award nominee had a breakthrough campaign last season, scoring 14 goals in 24 matches before the Eredivisie was truncated due to COVID-19.



This season, the striker is now warming himself into the campaign but has already netted four goals in 11 matches.



Myron Boadu's performances last season saw him attract interest from several clubs including Italian giants Juventus and English clubs Manchester United and Arsenal.