Aaron Seydel scores winner in Darmstadt victory against Gladbach

2022 10 18t210004z 1 Lynxmpei9h0ws Rtroptp 3 Soccer Germany Dar Bmg Report.webp Aaron Seydel (in blue and black) watches his ball roll into the net

Wed, 19 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Aaron Seydel scored the winner in second division leaders Darmstadt's 2-1 win against Gladbach in the German Cup second round on Tuesday evening.

Phillip Tietz of Darmstadt gave his team the lead in the 23rd minute before Luca Netz of Gladbach levelled the score five minutes into the second half thanks to a ball from Alassane Plea.

Aaron Seydel came on in the 73rd minute to replace Tobias Kempe.

The opposing defense was helpless to stop Darmstadt's Aaron Seydel, who scored the game-winning goal with a delicate low shot from the corner of the six-yard box in the 79th minute.

Attacker Aaron Seydel, unfortunately, picked up a knock and was substituted in the 83rd minute.

Defender Patric Pfeiffer and Braydon Manu played full throttle in the encounter on Tuesday.

Aaron Seydel has played seven games in the Bundesliga 2 this season for Darmstadt and scored one goal.

