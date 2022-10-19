Aaron Seydel scores winner in Darmstadt victory against Gladbach

Aaron Seydel scored the winner in second division leaders Darmstadt's 2-1 win against Gladbach in the German Cup second round on Tuesday evening.
Phillip Tietz of Darmstadt gave his team the lead in the 23rd minute before Luca Netz of Gladbach levelled the score five minutes into the second half thanks to a ball from Alassane Plea.
Aaron Seydel came on in the 73rd minute to replace Tobias Kempe.
The opposing defense was helpless to stop Darmstadt's Aaron Seydel, who scored the game-winning goal with a delicate low shot from the corner of the six-yard box in the 79th minute.
Attacker Aaron Seydel, unfortunately, picked up a knock and was substituted in the 83rd minute.
Defender Patric Pfeiffer and Braydon Manu played full throttle in the encounter on Tuesday.
Aaron Seydel has played seven games in the Bundesliga 2 this season for Darmstadt and scored one goal.
- Brian Brobbey named in Eredivisie Team of the Week after scoring double for Ajax against Excelsior
- Inaki Williams scores in Bilbao's draw against Getafe
- Leicester City boss explains Daniel Amartey's starting role despite criticism
- Callum Hudson-Odoi is focused on staying at Bayer Leverkusen – Club chief reveals
- Joseph Paintsil makes injury return in Genk’s narrow win at OH Leuven
- Read all related articles