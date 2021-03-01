Abalora wins Man of The Match award in Super Clash

Mon, 1 Mar 2021 Source: Ghana Soccernet
Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Razak Abalora was adjudged Man of the Match in his side's 0-0 draw with Hearts of Oak on Sunday in the Ghana Premier League derby.
The Ghana international produced four quality saves including a second-half penalty which he caused himself.
Abalora was the reason why Kotoko earned one point from the match played at the Accra Sports Stadium.
In the first half, he stopped goal-bound efforts from Kojo Obeng Junior and Patrick Razak.
Abalora committed a blunder inside his area by fouling Isaac Mensah for a penalty but the former Azam No.1 saved the resultant spot-kick
