Abdallah Basit joins Serie B Pescara on loan

Tue, 2 Feb 2021 Source: Football Ghana
Ghanaian midfielder, Abdallah Basit has moved to Serie B side Pescara from Benevento till the end of the season.
The 21-year-old has decided to join the club for playing time as he has not featured for Benevento in the ongoing 2020/2021 Italian Serie A.
He will hope to make an immediate impact despite having a short time to do so.
Pescara has an option to make Basit's loan deal permanent at the end of the ongoing season.
Abdallah Basit has played most of his career in the various divisions in the Italian league.
He has played for the Carpi youth team in the past.
