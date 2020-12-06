Abdul Aziz Yakubu: Estoril ace named Player of the Month for November

Sun, 6 Dec 2020 Source: Ghana Soccernet
Ghanaian youngster Abdul-Aziz Yakubu has been named the best player in the Portuguese second-tier for the month of November.
With three matches played last month, the 22-year-old scored three goals and that was the hat-trick against Cova da Piedade.
Yakubu won 17.68% of the total votes cast to beat Abel Camará of CD Mafra (14.56%) and -Academica's Fabiano Souza (10.11%).
He ended the month as top scorer in the Segunda Liga with seven goals in 10 matches.
On Sunday, he missed the opportunity of increasing his tally after missing a penalty in their 1-0 win at Vilafranquense.
