Abdul Aziz Yakubu delivers assist in Rio Ave’s stalemate against Estrela da Amadora

Ghanaian forward Abdul Aziz Yakubu

Ghanaian forward Abdul Aziz Yakubu was in fine form for Rio Ave when they shared the spoils with Estrela da Amadora in the Portuguese league.

The 25-year-old attacker lasted the entire duration as his outfit snatched an important away draw against their opponent in a matchday 29 encounter on Sunday.



Rio Ave shot into the lead just 12 minutes into the game through Aderllan Santos before Leo Cordeiro pulled parity for the home team in the 43rd minute. Both teams went to the halftime break with a goal apiece.



Two minutes to full time, the host found the back of the net through Kikas and were cruising to victory but in a spirited performance, the visitors scored deep into injury time to restore parity as the game ended in a stalemate.

The Ghanaian international delivered an all-important assist to help his side snatch an away point. Yakubu set up Greece international Marios Vrousai to score the equalizer in the much-anticipated game.



His compatriot, Emmanuel Boateng made a substitute appearance for Rio Ave. He replaced Fabio Ronaldo before the start of the second half but could not help his side to secure victory as they settled for a draw.



The 25-year-old Ghanaian forward has managed five goals in 12 appearances in the Portuguese top-flight after returning from a loan spell in China.