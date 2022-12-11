0
Abdul-Aziz Yakubu named Rio Ave Player of the Month Award to the second time

Sun, 11 Dec 2022

Striker Abdul-Aziz Yakubu has been named Rio Ave Football Club's Player of the Month in November after his outstanding performances.

Abdul-Aziz Yakubu scored in Rio Ave's 1-0 win against Arouca in the two league games preceding the 2022 FIFA World Cup imposed league hiatus.

The former Charity Stars attacker played 78 minutes in the win and 90 minutes in Rio Ave's 1-0 victory over Boavista, and he was crucial to the victory.

This is the 24-year-old's second time winning the accolade this season, having previously won it in September.

Abdul-Aziz Yakubu won the award after scoring twice and assisting once in three league games in September.

In 13 Portuguese League games, the former Estoril player has scored six goals and assisted three.

When league the league resumes in Portugal on December 28, Rio Ave will face Maritimo. Rio Ave is 10th on the league table with 18 points after 13 games.

