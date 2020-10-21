Abdul Aziz Yakubu on target for third time in Portuguese second-tier for Estoril

Youngster Abdul Aziz Yakubu opened the scoring as Estoril drew 3-3 with Feirense at home on Monday night in the Portuguese Segunda Liga.
The striker whipped in a free-kick in the 20th minute at the António Coimbra da Mota Stadium.
But four minutes later the visitors drew level from the spot courtesy Fábio Espinho.
In injury time Hugo Basto scored to give Estoril the lead before the break.
After the interval, João Tavares levelled for Feirense and in the 59th minute, Harramiz restored their lead.
Feirense snatched the equalizer during the added-on time to shock Estoril.
Yakubu, who has scored three goals in six league appearances, was replaced in the 81st minute.
