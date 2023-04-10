0
Menu
Sports

Abdul Aziz Yakubu over the moon after winning first trophy with new club Wuhan Three Towns

Aziz Yakubu 3.png Ghanaian forward Abdul Aziz Yakubu

Mon, 10 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian forward Abdul Aziz Yakubu has had a bright start to life at his new club, Wuhan Three Towns.

The forward only joined the Chinese Super League club in February and is already a fan favourite.

On Saturday, he was a starter for Wuhan Three Towns when the team locked horns with Shandong Lunen in the CFA Super Cup.

In the curtain raiser for the start of the 2023 Chinese Super League season, Abdul Aziz Yakubu only needed 10 minutes to announce his presence.

He scored with a fine effort to give his team a deserved lead. While that goal will separate the two teams at halftime, two goals were scored in the second half.

First, Xie Pengfei equalised in the 56th minute to double the lead for Wuhan Three Towns.

Late in the game, Son Jun-ho handed Shandong Lunen a consolation but it was not enough for the club to complete a comeback.

As a result, Ghana striker Abdul Aziz Yakubu and his Wuhan Three Towns club are Champions of the CFA Super Cup.

The striker is excited about the cup success and looking forward to good things in the 2023 Chinese Super League.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha
Related Articles: