Abdul-Aziz Yakubu powers Wuhan Three Towns to victory with a brace

Abdul-Aziz Yakubu

Ghanaian striker Abdul-Aziz Yakubu netted a brace to propel Wuhan Three Towns' home victory against Meizhou Hakka in the Chinese Super League on Sunday morning.

The 24-year-old made it seven goals in his last five games in the league after scoring all the goals to ensure Wuhan claimed a 2-1 triumph in the round 18 fixture at the Wuhan Sports Centre.



Abdul-Aziz got the opening goal of the match to give the hosts the lead in the early stages after he was set up by Romania midfielder Nicolae Stanciu, firing home from close range.



The visitors drew level in the 17th minute through Serbian defender Rade Dugalic after he was assisted by Chinese midfielder Wei Cui.

Abdul-Aziz got his second goal of the game to wrap up the victory for Wuhan in the 71st minute after heading home a beautifully delivered cross by former China international Dinghao Yan.



The Ghanaian has been on fire for Wuhan since joining from Portuguese club Rio Ave. He has scored 12 goals in 13 matches in all competitions.