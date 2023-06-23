1
Abdul Aziz Yakubu score twice in Wuhan Three Towns heavy win against Jiangxi Lushan

Abdul Aziz Yakubu

Fri, 23 Jun 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana's Abdul Aziz Yabuku scored twice in Wuhan Three Towns' 5-1 win against Jiangxi Lushan in the CFA Cup on Friday afternoon.

The head-to-head record for the teams before the game was Jiangxi Lushan no wins, Wuhan Three Towns three wins, and no draws.

Wuhan Three Towns scored first in the encounter through Abdul Aziz Yabuku in the 15th minute.

Wallace's brilliant play extended the lead for Wuhan Three Towns in the 28th minute.

After the break, Abdul Aziz Yabuku scored his second goal for Wuhan Three Towns to increase their advantage to 3-0. Wuhan supporters were ecstatic after Yakubu's brilliant skill to score in the 56th minute.

Wuhan Three Towns some changes to their squad to protect their lead. Xiaoxi Xia scored in the 76th minute of the encounter to make it 4-0.

Weslley scored the equalizer for the home side in the 77th minute. Dinghao Yan made it 5-1 from the penalty spot to end the scoring for Wuhan Three Towns.

