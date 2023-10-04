Abdul Aziz Yakubu scores in Wuhan Three Towns defeat to Pohang Steelers

Abdul Aziz Yakubu

Ghana's Abdul Aziz Yakubu scored in Wuhan Three Towns 3-1 defeat to Pohang Steelers in the AFC Champions League second round on Wednesday.

Abdul Aziz Yakubu started the game at the Steelyard Stadium and lasted the full 90 minutes against the South Korean side.



This was the first time the teams were playing against each other.



The home side had a lot of possession and shots throughout the game.



Abdul-Aziz Yakubu's right-footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner in the 10th minute was assisted by Liu Yiming following a corner.

Three minutes later Shin Kwang-Hoon of Pohang Steelers made it 1-1 with a left-footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Shin Kwang-Hoon's goal was assisted by Kim Jong-Woo.



Wuhan Three Towns player Xie Pengfei was shown the red card for violent conduct in the 40th minute.



Zeca scored twice in the 54th and added time to secure victory for Pohang Steelers.