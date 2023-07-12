Abdul Aziz Yakubu scores in Wuhan Three Towns defeat to Shanghai Port

Abdul Aziz Yakubu

Ghana's Abdul Aziz Yakubu scored in Wuhan Three Towns 3-1 defeat to Shanghai Port in the Chinese Super League on Wednesday afternoon at the SAIC Motor Pudong Arena.

The head-to-head record for the teams before the game was Shanghai Port one win, Wuhan Three Towns two wins, and no draws.



Abdul Aziz Yakubu started the game and lasted the entire 90 minutes. Shanghai Port enjoyed a lot of possession throughout the 90 minutes.



Wuhan Three Towns were reduced to 10 men in the 44th minute. Ren Hang received a second yellow card.



A few seconds to halftime Wei Shihao was shown the red card for a bad foul. Wuhan Three Towns marched to the dressing room with 9 men.

After the break, Li Shenglong's header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner gave the home side the lead. Li Shenglong's goal was assisted by Li Shuai with a cross.



Gao Zhunyi made it 2-0 in the 65th minute and in the 74th minute, Jiang Guangtai of Shanghai Port was sent off.



Wu Lei scored Shanghai Port's 3rd goal in the 78th minute and Abdul-Aziz Yakubu scored the consolation goal for Wuhan Three Towns in added time.



The former Estoril striker has scored five goals in his last four games.