Abdul Aziz has what it takes to play for Black Stars - Abdul Karim Zito

Abdul Aziz Issah

Dreams FC head coach, Abdul Karim Zito believes Black Satellites midfielder Abdul Aziz Issah is good enough to play for the Black Stars.

Karim Zito underlined the Dream FC prodigy's qualities, saying that the playmaker possesses attributes that make him fit for the Black Stars.



"I will say without a stretch of doubt that he (Abdul Aziz Issah) is ready for the Black Stars," he told Onua TV.



"He is quality and has what it takes to play for the Black Stars. Abedi Pele was around the same age when he was brought to Aburi to join the Black Stars squad. Today we can't talk about Ghanaian, African and world football without mentioning his name," he added.



In his argument, he mentioned that Aziz has had a taste of high-level football than Abedi did before playing for the Black Stars.

"Aziz has done far more than what Abedi did when he was called up into the national team. He is playing in the Ghana Premier League, and Confederation Cup and won gold at the All-African Games. It can't get any better than that.



"Coaches now plan and plot around Aziz when Dreams are playing. That should tell you his immense quality. If I were the coach of the Black Stars, I wouldn't hesitate to call him and give him a chance."



Abdul Aziz is the breakout star of the 2023/2024 Ghana Premier League season. He is currently the joint-top scorer of the CAF Confederation Cup with four goals.



EE/EK