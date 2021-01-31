Abdul Baba Rahman completes POAK transfer

Sun, 31 Jan 2021 Source: ghanasportsonline.com
Abdul Baba Rahman has completed his move to Greek Club PAOK.
The Ghanaian touched down in the Greek city of Thessaloniki on Friday.
Rahman will join PAOK until the end of the season from Chelsea.
The 26-year-old was left out of the Chelsea squad for the 2020/21 season.
The left-back had struggled for first-team action since joining the blues in 2016.
