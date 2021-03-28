Abdul Basit secures victory for Esperance with intelligent finish

Ghanaian striker Abdul Basit

Ghanaian striker Abdul Basit scored the only goal for Esperance du Tunis in the victory against US Monastir in the Tunisian Premier League on Saturday.

Esperance are seeking to defend their league crown this season after amassing 46 points from 18 games.



The Tunis-based giants were given a stern test by US Monastir at their own patch up until the 82nd minute when the deadlock was broken by Ghanaian striker Abdul Basit.



The 24-year-old ghosted his marker to score the match winner for the Blood and Gold outfit.

He has netted 2 two goals in as many games for Esperance since joining in January.



Basit has previously featured for FC Teuta in Kosovo and Prishtina in Albania.