Abdul Fatawu Safiu scores 5th league goal of the season

Former Asante Kotoko SC attacker Abdul Fatawu Safiu netted his fifth goal of the season for Trelleborg FF in their emphatic victory in the Swedish second-tier.
Trelleborg recorded a 3-1 away victory over Norrby in their clash at the Boras Arena on Sunday evening.
Norrby got their noses in front on the 6th minute through Dijan Vukojevic but three second-half goals from the visitors got them all the needed points.
Salif Camara-Jonsson pulled parity for Trelleborg with a fine finish.
Safiu increased the advantage for the guests with a fine strike on the 78th minute before Fredrik Liverstam sealed the vital away victory with a late goal.
Safiu has scored five goals in his 13 appearances for Trelleborg this season so far.
