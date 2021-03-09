Abdul Fatawu should be invited to the Black Stars - Attram De Visser advocates

Black Satellites midfielder, Fatawu Issahaku

Attram De Visser Academy is advocating for the inclusion of Abdul Fatawu Issahaku into the senior national team, the Black Stars following his exploits at the just-ended Africa U-20 Cup of Nations tournament in Mauritania.

The Steadfast player won the best player of the tournament as the Black Satellites clinched its fourth U-20 AFCON title after defeating Uganda 2-0 in the finals on Saturday.



Captain of the Black Satellites Daniel Afriyie Barnie scored a brace in both halves to win the game for the West African side.



Attram De Visser in a statement congratulated the team for winning the competition and also called on the technical handlers of the various national teams to ensure the transition of the current crop of Black Satellites players.



They made an exception for Abdul Fatawu who should be invited by Black Stars coach Charles Akonnor.

“We would at this stage like to edge the Ghana Football Association and other national team coaches to manage the transition of our boys well to help shape their future carrier and to the benefit of our national teams especially Ghana’s Black Stars”.



“One example of the transition we are advocating for is the captain of the Ghana U-17 team Abdul Fatawu who join the team and eventually became the competition’s best player, Well done Fatawu you deserve the award”.



