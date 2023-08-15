Abdul Ganiyu drags TP Mazembe to FIFA

Former Kotoko defender, Ismail Abdul Ganiyu

Former Asante Kotoko defender, Ismail Abdul Ganiyu, has made a formal complaint to FIFA regarding a financial issue involving his current club, TP Mazembe.

Ganiyu who joined TP Mazembe from Kuwaiti club Al Talaba in February 2023 on a 2-and-a-half-year contract, has not been paid his signing-on fees.



According to African football expert, Micky Junior, the Congolese club has failed to fulfil their financial obligations regarding Ganiyu's sign-on fees, forcing him to seek intervention from FIFA.



The defender gained attention while playing for the now-defunct Wa All Stars, which paved the way for his move to Ghanaian Premier League side Karela United.



He made a significant switch to Asante Kotoko in 2018, where he experienced three productive seasons on the pitch.

Ganiyu led Asante Kotoko to win the Ghana Premier League during the 2021/22 season.



Ganiyu's contributions and performance during his tenure with Asante Kotoko also earned him a call-up to the Black Stars.



