Abdul Gazale announces 20-man Asante Kotoko squad for crucial encounter with Aduana Stars

Interim Asante Kotoko coach, Abdul Gazale has announced a 20-man squad for their matchday 27 crucial encounter against Aduana Stars.

The Porcupine Warriors will host the league leaders on Sunday at the Baba Yara Stadium with kick-off scheduled at 18:00GMT.



Kotoko who are the defending champions have been poor in the ongoing 2022/23 campaign.



Following the 3-0 defeat against Berekum Chelsea, the Reds sit 6th on the league log with 39 points.



Gazale will hope his side avoids another defeat to keep defending their title hope intact.



Richard Boadu Agadas, who missed the game against Chelsea returns to the squad with Richard Notey still out.



Isaac Oppong and Andrews Appau are also still out of the squad.

See the squad below:



Frederick Asare



Danlad Ibrahim



Augustine Agyapong



Ernest Osei-Poku



Mohammed Sheriff

Mohammed Alhassan



Maxwell Agyemang



Yusif Mubarik



Richard Boadu Agadas



Rocky Dwamena



Shadrack Addo

Enoch Morrison



John Tedeku



Charles Owusu



Richmond Lamptey



Steven Mukwala



Eric Zeze

Georges Mfegue



Sarfo Taylor



Dickson Afoakwa



