Abdul Gazale announces 20-man Asante Kotoko squad for crucial encounter with Aduana Stars

Sun, 23 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Interim Asante Kotoko coach, Abdul Gazale has announced a 20-man squad for their matchday 27 crucial encounter against Aduana Stars.

The Porcupine Warriors will host the league leaders on Sunday at the Baba Yara Stadium with kick-off scheduled at 18:00GMT.

Kotoko who are the defending champions have been poor in the ongoing 2022/23 campaign.

Following the 3-0 defeat against Berekum Chelsea, the Reds sit 6th on the league log with 39 points.

Gazale will hope his side avoids another defeat to keep defending their title hope intact.

Richard Boadu Agadas, who missed the game against Chelsea returns to the squad with Richard Notey still out.

Isaac Oppong and Andrews Appau are also still out of the squad.

See the squad below:

Frederick Asare

Danlad Ibrahim

Augustine Agyapong

Ernest Osei-Poku

Mohammed Sheriff

Mohammed Alhassan

Maxwell Agyemang

Yusif Mubarik

Richard Boadu Agadas

Rocky Dwamena

Shadrack Addo

Enoch Morrison

John Tedeku

Charles Owusu

Richmond Lamptey

Steven Mukwala

Eric Zeze

Georges Mfegue

Sarfo Taylor

Dickson Afoakwa

