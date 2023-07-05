Abdul Gazale not matured to lead Asante Kotoko – Gabriel Opoku Ware

Former Kotoko defender Gabriel Opoku Ware

Former Kotoko defender Gabriel Opoku Ware has said that interim coach Abdul Gazale lacks the maturity to lead the club.

The Porcupine Warriors are without a substantive trainer following sacking of Burkinabe trainer Seydou Zerbo over an unimpressive performance.



Gazale was appointed as the interim coach of Kotoko until the end of the season and led the club to a fourth-place finish.



In an interview with Kessben FM, Opoku Ware expressed Gazale has a lot to learn to qualify for the Kotoko coaching job.

“They should bring in a new coach because Gazale is not up there yet. He is good but he needs to learn more. They should bring someone else so that Gazale can understudy the person. Maybe in future he can take up the job.”



Following reports on the dissolved management and board of the club, it is believed that the hierarchy is interested in working once more with Kwesi Appiah who recorded success as a player while enjoying a short stint as a coach of the club. Kwesi Appiah is expected to be selected as the club's new head coach for the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.