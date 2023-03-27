Abdul Karim Ayeh begs Karela fans for patience after MoTM display against Hearts of Oak

Abdul Karim saw much of the ball and was a constant thorn in the flesh of the Hearts of Oak

Karela United forward Abdul Karim Ayeh was inevitably adjudged Man of The Match after their 3-0 emphatic victory over Premier League giants Accra Hearts of Oak on Saturday, March 25 2023 at CAM Park.

Owusu Boakye put the Pride and Passion in front on 16 minutes. Konadu Yiadom’s own goal on 32 minutes gave them a two-goal cushion and Richard Berko netted Karela’s third in the 87th minute to seal victory for his side.



Ayeh saw much of the ball and was a constant thorn in the flesh of the Hearts defense throughout the game.

The ex-Bechem United player urged the Karela faithful not to lose hope in the team. He told StarTimes’ Nana Darkwa Gyasi: “We knew our position on the League log wasn’t encouraging and so we had to respond well today, and we did. We will urge the fans to be patient. We know our position is bad but we will climb up by the end of the season. We can move up to 5th position.”