Abdul Majeed Waris returns to action after 146 days in a win over Nîmes Olympique

Racing Strasbourg striker, Abdul Majeed Waris, returned to action for the first time in 146 days after helping his side to a 1-0 pre-season friendly win over Nîmes Olympique.
The 28-year-old returned to the pitch for the first time since the Coronavirus shutdown.
Lebo Mothiba converted a penalty to hand the side a 1-0 win against Jérôme Arpinon's side.
Abdul Majeed Waris played full throttle as the French side continued their pre-season preparation on a positive note.
The Black Stars striker, who joined Strasbourg on a permanent contract this summer, is expected to be key in the Lique 1.
