Abdul Mumin marks debut for Vitoria de Guimaraes in opening day defeat to Belenenses

Ghana Defender Abdul Mumin.png Ghanaian international, Abdul Mumin

Sat, 19 Sep 2020 Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghanaian international Abdul Mumin was in action for his Vitoria de Guimaraes outfit on Friday when the team lost 1-0 at home to Belenenses in the Portuguese Primeira Liga

The defender joined the club this summer on a free transfer after partying ways with Danish club FC Nordsjaelland at the end of the 2019/2020 football season.

Having been named in the matchday squad of Vitoria de Guimaraes, Abdul Mumin earned a starting role on the night and had a decent game throughout the 90 minutes.

Unfortunately, a 47th-minute equalizer from Thibang Phete after he was assisted by Ruben Lima handed Belenenses a 1-0 win.

On the Matchday, the Ghanaian trio of Gideon Mensah, Alhassan Wakaso, and Joseph Amoah could not feature for Vitoria de Guimaraes due to various injuries they are carrying.

