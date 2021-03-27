Abdul Mumin not giving up on Black Stars hopes

Ghanaian defender, Abdul Mumin Suleman

Enterprising defender, Abdul Mumin Suleman has said he is not giving up on hopes of playing for the Ghana senior national team.

The 21-year-old centre back has been sensational in teh ongoing Portuguese Primeira Liga.



Mumin has cemented his place in Vitória Guimarães team due to his fine form.



He was overlooked by Black Stars coach, CK Akonnor despite his impressive outings in Portugal.



In an interview with godfred.substack.com, the calm but steady central-defence man revealed his desire and readiness to play for Black Stars.

“Representing the Black Stars of Ghana is a dream that I hope comes true one day,” the young defender said.



The 22-year-old Ghanaian joined Guimarães as a free agent after leaving Denmark Superligaen team FC Nordsjaelland in the 2020 summer transfer window.



Abdul Mumin has made a total of 20 appearances for Vitória Guimarães.