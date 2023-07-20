Abdul Rashid Fuseini on trials at Swedish top-flight side AIK

Ghanaian teen midfielder Abdul Rashid Fuseini

Ghanaian teen midfielder Abdul Rashid Fuseini has been handed a trial opportunity at AIK after leaving Serbian side FK TSC Backa Topola following the expiration of his contract on July 1, 2023.

The Swedish top-flight club has invited the young Ghanaian midfielder to assess him with the possibility of handing him a contract should he impress.



According to AIK, the midfielder whose trials began on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, would be spending time with both the First team and the U19 youth side until further notice.



The 19-year-old featured for Shooting Stars FC before he departed Ghana for greener pastures.