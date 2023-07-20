0
Abdul Rashid Fuseini on trials at Swedish top-flight side AIK

Rashid Fuseini Serbia Club Ghanaian teen midfielder Abdul Rashid Fuseini

Thu, 20 Jul 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian teen midfielder Abdul Rashid Fuseini has been handed a trial opportunity at AIK after leaving Serbian side FK TSC Backa Topola following the expiration of his contract on July 1, 2023.

The Swedish top-flight club has invited the young Ghanaian midfielder to assess him with the possibility of handing him a contract should he impress.

According to AIK, the midfielder whose trials began on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, would be spending time with both the First team and the U19 youth side until further notice.

"19-year-old Ghanaian midfielder Abdul Rashid Fuseini will trial with AIK Football starting today, Wednesday 19 July 2023."

"Abdul Rashid Fuseini is currently without a club after his contract with Serbian FK TSC Backa Topola expired on 1 July 2023. The player will train with both the men's team and the club's U19 team until further notice."

The 19-year-old featured for Shooting Stars FC before he departed Ghana for greener pastures.

