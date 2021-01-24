Abdul Razak Yusif set to sign for Spanish side Leganes as he begins training

Sun, 24 Jan 2021 Source: Ghana Soccernet
Ghanaian young striker Abdul Razak Yusif has begun training with Spanish top-flight side CD Leganes, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.
Yusif arrived in Spain a few days ago and has started training with Leganes as he is expected to sign a contract with the club in the coming days.
The talented player will join the U19 side of Leganes when he completes the move.
The 18-year-old played for Great Olympics in the 2019/2020 season of the Ghana Premier League where he scored twice in 13 matches.
Yusif was a member of the Ghana U20 provisional squad invited by coach Karim Zito ahead of the WAFU-Zone B tournament held in Benin in December 2020.
Source: Ghana Soccernet
Related Articles:
- Daniel Opare reacts to Waregem defeat's to Leuven at home
- Alfred Duncan eager to ‘redeem’ himself at Cagliari
- Why I took the last penalty at the 2009 FIFA U20 World Cup - Agyemang-Badu explains
- MKE Ankaragucu's Joseph Paintsil excels in narrow win against Kasimpasa
- Alfred Duncan opens up on his move Fiorentina to Cagliari
- Read all related articles