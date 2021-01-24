Abdul Razak Yusif set to sign for Spanish side Leganes as he begins training

Footballer Abdul Razak Yusif

Ghanaian young striker Abdul Razak Yusif has begun training with Spanish top-flight side CD Leganes, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.

Yusif arrived in Spain a few days ago and has started training with Leganes as he is expected to sign a contract with the club in the coming days.



The talented player will join the U19 side of Leganes when he completes the move.

The 18-year-old played for Great Olympics in the 2019/2020 season of the Ghana Premier League where he scored twice in 13 matches.



Yusif was a member of the Ghana U20 provisional squad invited by coach Karim Zito ahead of the WAFU-Zone B tournament held in Benin in December 2020.