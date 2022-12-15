Abdul Razak cries foul over consistent Black Stars coaching job snub

Ghana Football legend Abdul Razak

Ghana Football legend Abdul Razak has expressed his displeasure over his consistent Black Stars coaching job snub.

The Asante Kotoko legend who feels he is competent to lead the team has been ignored many times when he applies for the vacant job.



“I have applied for the Black Stars job three times with my CV. I’m a proud Ghanaian and not a foreigner. They’ve snubbed me all three times for reasons best known to them”



“I remember before the second coming of coach Kwesi Appiah, they asked interested coaches in the vacant Black Stars job to submit their CVs which I did. After I applied, a journalist called me and told me on the phone that he has seen my application but it’s unfortunate I won’t get the job. That was when the realization hit me that it’s true I won’t get the job”



“I have achieved a lot both as a player and a coach. Football is all about winning trophies and it’s sad if a coach doesn’t win trophies”



Meanwhile, Abdul Razak believes the Black Stars could have won the Africa Cup of Nations which has eluded the country for many years if he had been in charge of the national team.

The Black Stars have come close to ending the trophy drought in the last decade, in 2010 Angola losing to Egypt in the finals, and in 2015 Equatorial Guinea- Gabon as the Stars lost to Ivory Coast in a penalty shootout.



“What do we want to win? Cup of Nations, we would have won it if I were to be the coach of the Black Stars. Even if I will not give me the coaching job, let me be there in spirit with them and I believe wherever we want to go, we can”



“I cannot force them to give me the Black Stars job. I have not been given any job to do not to even serve on the management. I think my presence can push the boys”



Abdul Razak won the AFCON with the Black Stars in 1978 and was named the African Best Player of the year later in that year.



The Black Stars were eliminated after the first round of the tournament following a 2-0 defeat to Uruguay.

After defeating South Korea in their second group game, the Black Stars needed a draw or win against Uruguay to advance to the last 16 stage.



But the team failed to negotiate for points against their ‘enemies’ Uruguay.



Ghana made a strong start to the game but fell apart after captain Andre Ayew missed a penalty in the 21st minute, a repeat of what happened in the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.



The Black Stars is currently without a coach after the exit of Otto Addo.