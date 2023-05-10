Abdul Razak invokes curses on people who attribute his managerial success at Kotoko to juju

Former Asante Kotoko manager Abdul Razak has cursed local league fans who believe his success at the club was due to black magic and bribery.

He was the first Kotoko manager since the league's start in 1993/1994 to win the Ghana Premier League in 2003.



However, Razak's triumph has been tainted by allegations that he indulge his players in juju, while others accused him of paying bribes to achieve the feat.



Speaking with Dan Kweku Yeboah, the former Balck Stars player said whoever asserts the aforementioned narrative shall be hunted by the repercussions.



"Whoever says that, it will come back to hunt that person. It's not me I will never do that. Who did I pay the bribe to? Do I even know the players to Bribe them? They should tell the truth. It's because we are truthful that's why we are still alive. And because some people are not truthful, they die easily.



He further noted that he managed Kotoko without gaining any benefits while highlighting his credentials that led to his success.

"As a coach, no one paid my rent, I go to training with my car. Did they give me a car? When I got to the hospital they don't give me a discount (for being Kotoko's coach). There is no benefit. All you do is just go to training. Venues Kotoko struggled to win we won there but they don't remember. So we have an away game then I go and met someone and pay a bribe to him? I came from Mali and I had won twice (over there). When they did that, didn't I return? I went there and I won, so I paid for them for four years. People should know how to talk."



The one-time Africa Cup of Nations winner revealed that he was offered contract extension after winning the league.



"Jones Abu Alhassan was in charge of my documents. We went to a place where we met Lawyer Boafo who was holding a letter and he handed the letter to me without saying anything. When I read the letter they wanted me to renew the contract because those days I only sign one year, When things go right then I go up. That was the content of the letter. If I had paid a bribe and done all those things, would they have given me that?"



Abdul Razak is one of the club's many players and managers. As a player, the Reds legend spent eight years at Kotoko in three different spells.



He was appointed manager in 2003 and guided the team to three titles: the Ghana Premier League, the GHALCA Top 4, and the SWAG Cup.

It was the first time the club had won three titles in a single season, a feat they have only accomplished again in the twenty-first century.



Watch the interview below from 1:03:30







EE/SEA