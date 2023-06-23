Abdul Salam Yakubu rates Kurt Okraku 5 out of 10 in first term

GFA president Kurt Okraku

The GFA president assumed office in 2019 following the distortion of the association in 2018 bringing an end to a 13-year reign of former president Kwesi Nyantakyi.



Yakubu's perspective, as one of Ghana football's most famous figures, provides a candid assessment of the GFA's leadership under the current administration.



According to him, Okraku did well in helping Ghana qualify for the World Cup but has been average in several aspects.



"Kurt did something for which I was pleased, and that was to qualify Ghana for the World Cup. We would have missed the World Cup if he hadn't been firm," he told Asempa FM.



"My hope was two out of ten that we would qualify because if you take a look at the Nigeria squad we first, there was a slim chance we could qualify but his administration did well with the recruitment in the technical aspect which helped Ghana qualify.

"I even questioned him in the past when CK Ackonnor was appointed but he later got it right with his subsequent decisions."



"All the things that he has done I will say that is where he did well. We have gone to three World Cups before and the World Cup is the bigger festival that the whole world was to attend,"



"Day in day out I say he did well he fought to get us there it reach a point where it was out of his hands. But if you say I should rate him there are a lot of things that he is doing our season is over and his tenure is also not over. So if you say I should rate him I will give him 5/10," he added.



The GFA is expected to hold another election to know the fate of Okraku with a date and roadmap yet to be announced.