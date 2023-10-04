Abdul Salis Samed plays full throttle for RC Lens in 2-1 win over Arsenal

Abdul Samed Salis

Ghana international, Abdul Salis Samed was in action for RC Lens on Tuesday night in the team’s Uefa Champions League match against Arsenal.

RC Lens hosted Arsenal in France for the Round 2 encounter in Group B of the UEFA Champions League.



Operating from his usual position in the midfield, Abdul Salis Samed impressed with his performance and helped his team to come from behind to secure a 2-1 win at the end of the 90 minutes.



Gabriel Jesus scored in the 14th minute to give Arsenal the lead after he was assisted by winger Bukayo Saka.

Ten minutes later, Adrien Thomasson equalised to restore parity to the game as both sides went into the break on level-pegging.



After recess, Elye Wahi scored to seal a 2-1 win for RC Lens, sending the team to the summit of the Group B standings.