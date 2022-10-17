0
Abdul Salis Samed reacts to RC Lens victory over Montpellier

Mon, 17 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian midfielder Abdul Samed Salis has expressed his joy following RC Lens' victory over Montpellier in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

The 22-year-old who has been outstanding since joining the club in the summer was handed a starting role in his outfit's 1-0 win against Montpellier.

The former Clermont Foot star played 92 minutes and was replaced in injury time by Lukasz Poreba as they returned to winning ways.

RC Lens suffered their first defeat of the campaign against Lille last week but returned to winning ways on home turf.

In a post sighted by Footballghana.com, the enterprising midfielder expressed his delight about the victory of the side.

"Re- ???????????????? successful," he wrote on Twitter.

