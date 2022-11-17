Abdul Salis Samed stars on Ghana debut in win against Switzerland

RC Lens midfielder, Abdul Salis Samed

RC Lens midfielder, Abdul Salis Samed, marked his Ghana debut in style on Thursday, helping the Black Stars to defeat Switzerland 2-0.

The midfielder started his first game for his national team this morning in the final friendly match of the Black Stars ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Paired against Elisha Owusu for the first time, Abdul Salis Samed put up a top performance to the delight of his manager and Ghanaians who watched the match.



In a game played at the Zayed Sports City Stadium, there were lots of action in the first half as Ghana dominated play.



Unfortunately, the team failed to convert the chances that were created and had to settle for a draw at the break.



In the second half, Switzerland had a brighter start and caused a lot of trouble for the defense of Ghana.



However, thanks to a strong display from the Black Stars, the team held on for as long as they needed to.

Following a number of changes at the hour mark, Ghana regained control of the game and continued to dominate.



In the 69th minute, Mohammed Salisu scored his first Ghana goal to give the Black Stars a deserved lead.



Five minutes later, Bristol City attacker Antoine Semenyo pounced on a loose ball in the six-yard box of the Swiss, and fired a shot from close range that found the back of the net.



Eventually, the Black Stars cruised to a 2-0 win to wrap up their training camp in Abu Dhabi in style.



Abdul Salis Samed in the game today did enough and is a strong candidate for a starting role in Ghana’s first match against Portugal on November 24.