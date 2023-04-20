0
Menu
Sports

Abdul Salis Samed suspended for three games for tackle on Achraf Hakimi

ABDUL SAMED SALIS Ghana international, Abdul Salis Samed

Thu, 20 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Abdul Salis Samed has been suspended for three matches in the French Ligue.

This comes after the top midfielder was shown a red card in the match between RC Lens and PSG last Saturday.

In the game that RC Lens lost 3-1, Abdul Salis Samed was given the marching orders for a very bad foul just 19 minutes into the first half.

After reviewing the incident, the French Ligue 1 Disciplinary Committee has today resolved that the Black Stars midfielder should serve a three-match suspension.

“The verdict of the Disciplinary Committee is known. Excluded for the first time of the season in the 19th minute of #PSGRCL for an uncontrolled gesture - fortunately without consequence for the affected Parisian player - Salis Abdul Samed received a three-game suspension,” a statement from RC Lens said on Wednesday afternoon.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Be prepared for heavy rains, thunderstorms – Ghana Meteo warns
Dampare praises Akufo-Addo at new barracks commissioning
‘Sexy don don’ admits to killing JB Danquah
No toilet has been converted to accommodation at GHANASCO -MP
What Joe Wise said about traders that has sparked anger
Coup plot case: Lawyer Adawudu clashes with judges
Video of boy studying under Accra streetlights goes viral
It will be difficult for Mahama to win election 2024 – Ben Ephson
Government called out for declaring Monday 'salah' holiday
How Chief of Staff lambasted ECG for allowing Mahama to pay his bills
Related Articles: