Abdul Salis Samed suspended for three games for tackle on Achraf Hakimi

Ghana international, Abdul Salis Samed has been suspended for three matches in the French Ligue.
This comes after the top midfielder was shown a red card in the match between RC Lens and PSG last Saturday.
In the game that RC Lens lost 3-1, Abdul Salis Samed was given the marching orders for a very bad foul just 19 minutes into the first half.
After reviewing the incident, the French Ligue 1 Disciplinary Committee has today resolved that the Black Stars midfielder should serve a three-match suspension.
“The verdict of the Disciplinary Committee is known. Excluded for the first time of the season in the 19th minute of #PSGRCL for an uncontrolled gesture - fortunately without consequence for the affected Parisian player - Salis Abdul Samed received a three-game suspension,” a statement from RC Lens said on Wednesday afternoon.
????♂️ Le verdict de la commission de discipline est connu. Exclu pour la première fois de la saison à la 19e minute de #PSGRCL pour un geste non maîtrisé -heureusement sans conséquence pour le joueur parisien touché- Salis Abdul Samed a écopé de trois matchs fermes de suspension.— Racing Club de Lens (@RCLens) April 19, 2023
- Mohammed Kudus to return next weekend against PSV in Dutch Cup final
- Expand scouting efforts to lower leagues - Sam Johnson to Chris Hughton
- Ghanaian youngster Brandon Thomas-Asante scores to inspire West Brom to 2-0 win over Blackpool
- Ajax manager unsure if Mohammed Kudus will be fit in time for PSV showdown
- Mohammed Kudus to travel to Germany for pre-season with Ajax in the summer
- Read all related articles