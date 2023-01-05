0
Abdul Salis Samed to miss next match in French Ligue 1 due to suspension

Thu, 5 Jan 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Abdul Salis Samed will not be available for selection when RC Lens takes on Racing Strasbourg in the French Ligue 1 next week.

The highly-rated midfielder was in action for his club over the past weekend when RC Lens locked horns with giants Paris Saint-Germain.

At the end of the exciting contest, RC Lens proved to be the better side as the team won 3-1.

In the heart of the home team’s midfield, Abdul Salis Samed excelled and earned high marks while helping the side to cruise to an important victory.

Unfortunately, he would pick up a yellow card at the end of the 90 minutes.

That was his third caution in the last 10 matches of the French Ligue 1.

Per the rules and regulations of the French Ligue 1, he must now serve a one-match suspension.

As a result, he will miss the clash against Racing Strasbourg scheduled to be staged on Wednesday, January 11.

Before that though, Abdul Salis Samed will be able to feature in the RC Lens cup match against Linas-Montlhéry on Saturday, January 7.

