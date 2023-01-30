0
Menu
Sports

Abdul Samed Salis disappointed after Lens' draw at Troyes

ABDUL SAMED SALIS RC Lens midfielder Abdul Samed Salis

Mon, 30 Jan 2023 Source: footballghana.com

RC Lens midfielder Abdul Samed Salis has shared his frustrations after RC Lens battled to a 1-1 draw against Troyes in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

The French league title contenders dropped two points in their quest to wrestle the title from Paris Saint Germain.

Adrien Thomasson 88th minute equalizer cancelled an early second-half strike from Troyes' Yasser Larouci.

"Disappointed to leave without the 3 points. But we have the opportunity to quickly move on," he wrote on Twitter.

Despite the draw, Lens are just three points behind PSG, who also dropped points in their home game against Stade Reims.

Meanwhile, Salis has been key to Lens' success this season, playing all games except the match against Strasbourg. He missed that game through suspension.

Salis joined RC Lens in the summer transfer window from Clermont Foot.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Love is a scam, it's like a joke – Yvonne Nelson explains
It will be difficult to bounce back – Husband of Oyibi waakye seller laments
Produce NEC, FEC minutes that approved your appointment – Asiedu Nketiah to Muntaka
Popular gay rights activist installed development chief in Central Region
Asiedu Nketiah draws Bagbin into reasons for Minority reshuffle
Cletus Avoka apologizes to Ato Forson
Haruna Iddrisu’s removal is a punishment – Former NABCO boss
Minority leadership: Afia Pokuaa runs the rule
Spio Garbrah slams NDC supporters opposed to Haruna Iddrisu’s removal
Haruna Iddrisu warns Ofori-Atta over DDEP
Related Articles: