Abdul Samed Salis disappointed after Lens' draw at Troyes

RC Lens midfielder Abdul Samed Salis

RC Lens midfielder Abdul Samed Salis has shared his frustrations after RC Lens battled to a 1-1 draw against Troyes in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

The French league title contenders dropped two points in their quest to wrestle the title from Paris Saint Germain.



Adrien Thomasson 88th minute equalizer cancelled an early second-half strike from Troyes' Yasser Larouci.



"Disappointed to leave without the 3 points. But we have the opportunity to quickly move on," he wrote on Twitter.

Despite the draw, Lens are just three points behind PSG, who also dropped points in their home game against Stade Reims.



Meanwhile, Salis has been key to Lens' success this season, playing all games except the match against Strasbourg. He missed that game through suspension.



Salis joined RC Lens in the summer transfer window from Clermont Foot.